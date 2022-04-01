Return trip to Nebraska 'really important' for four-star OL Herring
With two in state offensive lineman already in the boat, Nebraska is still looking to add one or two more top prospects in the trenches for their Class of 2023.
Toward that end, West Bloomfield, Mich., interior o-lineman Amir Herring made a return trip to Lincoln to check out the Cornhuskers' program on a more thorough basis. The four-star Herring was last in Nebraska for a January Junior Day event.
"I just wanted to get a better feeling for the city and the coaching staff," Herring told HOL about his rationale for making another trip to NU. "I felt like this was a really important visit for me to make this return trip.
"I also got to see a spring practice in order to see Coach (Donovan) Raiola and Coach (Scott) Frost and all the coaching staff in action. So, it was a really good returning trip."
To start off, Herring was asked for his opinion and observations about the Huskers' spring practice, and he replied:
"I like the entire new offensive staff, really," Herring said. "They are implementing new things and revamping the offense. You know, bringing in new ideas and new philosophies. They're trying to get Nebraska back to the level of dominance they once had.
"There were a lot of players that stood out, but the new quarterback transfer really stood out, I would say. Yes, Casey Thompson. I got to talk to him a little bit after practice, so he is a good guy. I really liked him. Just his ability to conduct the offense and get guys involved stood out to me. Also, his throwing ability."
The offensive line prospect also gave his thoughts about the city of Lincoln and the campus.
"This is a football town, that's what I really like about it," Herring stated. "A lot of people around the city, they revolve around football, so that's what I like about Lincoln. They are fully invested in football. Just as far as the fans in the state, they love Nebraska football, so that's what I really love about them. That's what I like to hear."
Herring made similar unofficial visits to Boston College last weekend, followed by stops at Penn State and Pittsburgh midweek before traveling to Nebraska. He will stop by East Lansing on his way home to check out Michigan State again, and he also is scheduled to attend Cincinnati's spring game.
He has not set up any official visits yet, but he intends to take them during the spring and summer months. Schools in the running to get official visits are Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Boston College, Pitt and Penn State.
"I'm just looking for the best family environment and playing time and academics," Herring listed as what's most important him. "There's going to be a list of things that's included in my decision, but those are the three main priorities, really. Also, the city where I'm going to be living for the next four to five years."
The home state Wolverines and Spartans don't necessarily have a leg up on the other schools pursuing him, according to Herring.
"I am treating every school the same. I wouldn't say I'm leaning to any schools or anything. I'm just treating everybody the same through this process and giving everybody a fair opportunity."
Herring would prefer to have his college decision out of the way before his high school senior season starts.