Return trip to Nebraska 'really important' for four-star OL Herring

With two in state offensive lineman already in the boat, Nebraska is still looking to add one or two more top prospects in the trenches for their Class of 2023.

Toward that end, West Bloomfield, Mich., interior o-lineman Amir Herring made a return trip to Lincoln to check out the Cornhuskers' program on a more thorough basis. The four-star Herring was last in Nebraska for a January Junior Day event.

"I just wanted to get a better feeling for the city and the coaching staff," Herring told HOL about his rationale for making another trip to NU. "I felt like this was a really important visit for me to make this return trip.

"I also got to see a spring practice in order to see Coach (Donovan) Raiola and Coach (Scott) Frost and all the coaching staff in action. So, it was a really good returning trip."

To start off, Herring was asked for his opinion and observations about the Huskers' spring practice, and he replied:

"I like the entire new offensive staff, really," Herring said. "They are implementing new things and revamping the offense. You know, bringing in new ideas and new philosophies. They're trying to get Nebraska back to the level of dominance they once had.

"There were a lot of players that stood out, but the new quarterback transfer really stood out, I would say. Yes, Casey Thompson. I got to talk to him a little bit after practice, so he is a good guy. I really liked him. Just his ability to conduct the offense and get guys involved stood out to me. Also, his throwing ability."

The offensive line prospect also gave his thoughts about the city of Lincoln and the campus.

"This is a football town, that's what I really like about it," Herring stated. "A lot of people around the city, they revolve around football, so that's what I like about Lincoln. They are fully invested in football. Just as far as the fans in the state, they love Nebraska football, so that's what I really love about them. That's what I like to hear."