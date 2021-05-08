 Sophomore Nebraska wide receiver Demariyon Houston has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 11:03:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Reserve Nebraska wide receiver Demariyon Houston enters the transfer portal

Wide receiver Demariyon Houston has entered the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Demariyon Houston has entered the transfer portal. (Tyler Krecklow)
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

With the Red-White spring game now a week behind us, roster movement at this time of year is nearly inevitable.

On Saturday, HuskerOnline confirmed that reserve wide receiver Demariyon Houston has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Houston later confirmed the news with his own statement on Twitter.

"I want to begin by saying thank you to the Nebraska football coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at a great school with rich traditions," Houston said in a statement. "To my professors, thank you for providing me with a great educational opportunity. To the Husker friends, family and fans, thank you for always supporting me. Unfortunately, things have not transpired how I intended, therefore I am now looking for a new place to call home and officially entering the transfer portal."

The 6-foot, 185-pound Oklahoma native found himself in a logjam at receiver, as a group of at least eight players at this point have put themselves in a position to play over Houston. The Huskers will also add three more scholarship recruits to their receiver room in June.

In three years at Nebraska, Houston did not see one snap of action for the Big Red at receiver or on special teams.

He's the first transfer portal departure since back-up tight end Kurt Rafdal left the program at the start of spring practice.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlZanlvNm4wekIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85WWp5bzZuMHpCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGggbyBsIGwg eSB3IG8gbyBkICAg8J+Fv++4jyAoQGRlbWFyaXlvbjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGVtYXJpeW9uNS9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MTA2MDU4 OTA3MDM1MjM4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yZXNlcnZlLXdpZGUtcmVjZWl2ZXItZGVtYXJpeW9uLWhvdXN0 b24tZW50ZXJzLXRoZS10cmFuc2Zlci1wb3J0YWwiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbmVicmFza2Eu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyZXNlcnZlLXdpZGUtcmVjZWl2ZXItZGVt YXJpeW9uLWhvdXN0b24tZW50ZXJzLXRoZS10cmFuc2Zlci1wb3J0YWwmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzEyMSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=