With the Red-White spring game now a week behind us, roster movement at this time of year is nearly inevitable.

On Saturday, HuskerOnline confirmed that reserve wide receiver Demariyon Houston has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Houston later confirmed the news with his own statement on Twitter.

"I want to begin by saying thank you to the Nebraska football coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at a great school with rich traditions," Houston said in a statement. "To my professors, thank you for providing me with a great educational opportunity. To the Husker friends, family and fans, thank you for always supporting me. Unfortunately, things have not transpired how I intended, therefore I am now looking for a new place to call home and officially entering the transfer portal."

The 6-foot, 185-pound Oklahoma native found himself in a logjam at receiver, as a group of at least eight players at this point have put themselves in a position to play over Houston. The Huskers will also add three more scholarship recruits to their receiver room in June.

In three years at Nebraska, Houston did not see one snap of action for the Big Red at receiver or on special teams.

He's the first transfer portal departure since back-up tight end Kurt Rafdal left the program at the start of spring practice.