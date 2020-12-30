Junior Nebraska defensive lineman Keem Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal HuskerOnline has confirmed.

The 6-foot-5, 320 pound Green never was able to breakthrough in 2020 with the emergence of redshirt freshman Ty Robinson and sophomore Casey Rogers, on top of the scheme the Huskers ran that often times featured just two defensive linemen on the field at one time.

Green saw just 39 total snaps of action, including just four total snaps over the Huskers final four games of the season.

35 of his total 39 snaps happened over the first four games of the season. In 2019 Green saw 22 snaps of action in three games, preserving his four-game redshirt.

He was credited with three tackles in 2020 and one in 2019.

The former four-star Green will still have two years of eligibility remaining in 2021 and 2022.