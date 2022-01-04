Reserve Nebraska defensive back Nadab Joseph no longer part of the team

Reserve defensive back Nadab Joseph is no longer a part of the Nebraska football team.

A program spokesperson confirmed the news to HuskerOnline on Tuesday. He was also pulled off the official Huskers.com roster.

In two seasons at NU, Joseph played a total of just five defensive snaps and three snaps on special teams.

The Miami native came to Lincoln by way of Independence (Kan.) Community College as one of the top-ranked junior college players in the country.

Before that, he was a Rivals100 recruit in high school that was once a commitment to both Alabama and Georgia.

Joseph has not officially entered the transfer portal at this time.

In other roster news, HuskerOnline also confirmed that defensive lineman Chris Walker will not be coming back in 2022 for a sixth year of eligibility.