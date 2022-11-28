Satterfield is currently the offensive coordinator at South Carolina, working under head coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks are enjoying a strong end to its 2022 season as they just knocked off top-10 teams Tennessee and Clemson. Satterfield’s offense scored a combined 94 points in those two games alone while racking up 1,020 total yards.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska is close to hiring Marcus Satterfield to be new head coach Matt Rhule ’s offensive coordinator. One source indicated to Inside Nebraska the deal is also close, but we have not confirmed it.

Nebraska is zeroing in on a new play-caller.

"South Carolina made a strong push to keep Satterfield," Thamel reported, "but his ties to Rhule and the opportunity to go to Nebraska won out."

Satterfield is a longtime Rhule assistant, working with him at Western Carolina, Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. Satterfield was Temple’s OC from 2013-15 and was the tight ends coach at Baylor in 2019 before making the jump to the NFL with Rhule and being his assistant offensive line coach in 2020.

In Satterfield’s first season at South Carolina, 2021, his offense ranked 13th in the SEC, averaging 22.6 points per game. This season, the Gamecocks jumped to 8th, averaging 31.7.

Satterfield played a key role in landing a couple high-profile transfers from the transfer portal last offseason in former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner.