Report: Oregon targeting Nebraska's Tony Tuioti

According to the website FootballScoop.com, Oregon is targeting Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

The Ducks recently hired Dan Lanning from Georgia, who served as Kirby Smart's defensive coordinator.

Lanning is in the process of filling out his coaching staff, as the Ducks still have one game remaining against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

A source with knowledge of the situation at NU told HuskerOnline on Tuesday all signs point to Tuioti taking the job in Eugene at this point.

Oregon's current defensive line coach Joe Salave'a makes a reported $650,000, and his status going forward is not known. Salave'a also carried the associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator titles.

Tuioti made $400,000 this past season at Nebraska.

It should also be noted that the Huskers just recently offered Tuioti's son Teivis Tuioti at Nevada in the transfer portal, and they have an offer to his other son Teitum Tuioti, who is a 2023 OLB prospect at Lincoln Southeast.

In four years at Nebraska, Scott Frost has had very little to no change on his defensive coaching staff.

After the 2018 season, Tuioti replaced Mike Dawson who took a job with the NY Giants. In 2020, Dawson came back, replacing Jovan Dewitt, who left for North Carolina.