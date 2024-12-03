Report: Nebraska to hire Daikiel Shorts Jr. as WRs coach

It’s been an offseason of change for a Nebraska football program that’s already seen the major move of defensive coordinator Tony White signing a three-year contract with Florida State to be the Seminoles’ DC two days before the early signing period.

According to a report, now Nebraska’s receivers room is going to have a new face leading the Husker pass catchers. Daikiel Shorts Jr. is reportedly set to be Nebraska’s new receivers coach. Shorts would take over for Garret McGuire, who spent the past two seasons in the role.

At this moment, it's unclear what McGuire's role or future looks like at Nebraska.

Shorts comes to Nebraska from Kentucky, where he spent the 2024 season. Shorts has a strong connection with Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen — he was a wideout for Holgorsen at West Virginia from 2013-16 and, after a brief stint on the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2017, returned to college football as an assistant for Holgorsen at West Virginia.

When Holgorsen took the Houston job in 2019, he brought Shorts with him to be director of player personnel, a role he held until being promoted to receivers coach in 2021.

Shorts was the coach who helped develop Tank Dell, the current Houston Texans star receiver. In three seasons under Shorts, Dell caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns. Dell eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in both 2021 and 2022 while grabbing 12 and 17 touchdowns, respectively.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Dell is a similar player to current Husker receiver Jacory Barney Jr., who starred as a true freshman at Nebraska. The 6-foot, 170-pound Barney, a Miami native, leads the team with 52 receptions, 842 all-purpose yards and 258 kickoff return yards. Barney also ranks second on the team with three rushing touchdowns and is third in receiving yards with 431.