Nebraska basketball assistant Adam Howard set to leave for NC State

Nebraska men's basketball assistant Adam Howard is set to leave for a coaching position on Will Wade's first staff at NC State, according to a report by Pete Nakos.

Inside Nebraska has confirmed Nakos' report.

Howard is in his third season on Fred Hoiberg's staff at Nebraska. The Huskers are currently preparing to play in the inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas next week. Nebraska plays Arizona State in the opening round on Monday.

According to team website, Howard played an extensive role in many areas within the program, including recruiting, opponent scouting, game planning and individual player development.

Following Nebraska's win at Creighton in December, Hoiberg said Howard was also helping him on the offensive end of the court.

"I'm really proud of this staff," Hoiberg said then. "The roles that have been assigned — Adam Howard with what he's doing to help me with everything on the offensive end. And Ernie (Zeigler), working with our big guys, rebounding. He does all our special teams stuff."

Wade spent the past two seasons at McNeese, both of which ended with runs to the NCAA Tournament. Wade owns a 246-105 overall record as a head coach across stops at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU and McNeese.

Howard was a participant in the 2023 and 2024 TopConnect Basketball Symposiums, which is an annual event featuring some of the nation’s top assistant coaches.

Prior to Nebraska, Howard spent four seasons as an assistant at South Alabama, where he was promoted to associate head coach before the 2021-22 season. While at South Alabama, Howard coordinated the Jaguars’ full- and half-court defensive sets and worked with post players, helping three earn all-conference recognition.

Howard played at Western Kentucky from 2004-08 and was on three teams that made it to the postseason. The Hilltoppers went to the NIT in 2005 and 2006, and the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament 2008.