Nebraska sophomore guard Jamarques Lawrence will enter the transfer portal, according to reports.

Lawrence would be the fifth Husker to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining guards CJ Wilcher, Eli Rice, Ramel Lloyd Jr. and center Blaise Keita. With Lawrence’s departure, Nebraska now has six open scholarships to use for the 2024-25 season.

Lawrence spent the past two seasons at Nebraska and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The former three-star recruit out of powerhouse Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey played in 34 games with 23 starts this past season. The 6-foot-3, 183-pounder averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while developing into a strong sixth man option down the stretch.

This season Lawrence shot 42% from the field, 35.6% from 3-point range (36-of-101) and 77.1% from the free-throw line (37-of-48).

Lawrence mostly played off the ball as a true freshman, when he played in 28 games with 12 starts. After being inserted into the starting lineup due to an injury to guard Emmanuel Bandoumel, Lawrence ended his freshman campaign on a high note, scoring in double figures in the final four games.

Entering his second season in Lincoln, Lawrence transitioned to the point, a role he never played before. That move was made in response to Ahron Ulis being ineligible to play due to his involvement in the Iowa gambling scandal.

Lawrence as the main ball-handler had its ups and downs in 2023-24. He finished the season second on the team in assists (86) but had the most turnovers (69).

Here's a look at the 2024-25 roster as it stands today: