Two weeks after taking an official visit to Nebraska, 2019 power forward Yvan Ouedraogo was set to announce his college decision on Sunday between Nebraska, Georgia Tech, and TCU.

A report from ESPN's Jonathan Giovany broke some early good news for the Huskers, though, saying the 6-foot-9, 240-pound native of Bordeaux, France, planned on committing to NU.

HuskerOnline.com has not been able to confirm the report yet. Ouedraogo is still scheduled to officially announce his choice on Sunday.