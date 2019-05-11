Report: Huskers land 2019 French PF Ouedraogo
Two weeks after taking an official visit to Nebraska, 2019 power forward Yvan Ouedraogo was set to announce his college decision on Sunday between Nebraska, Georgia Tech, and TCU.
A report from ESPN's Jonathan Giovany broke some early good news for the Huskers, though, saying the 6-foot-9, 240-pound native of Bordeaux, France, planned on committing to NU.
HuskerOnline.com has not been able to confirm the report yet. Ouedraogo is still scheduled to officially announce his choice on Sunday.
Highly regarded international prospect Yvan Ouedraogo will announce he's committing to Nebraska, a source told ESPN. The 6'9 French big man averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes per game at the FIBA U16 European Championship. ESPN News story: https://t.co/KPeJr5xfvs— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2019
Ouedraogo, who just turned 17 years old, will be about as young as a college freshman could get, but his blend of power, athleticism, and a 7-foot wingspan should help his transition to the Big Ten level.
He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes per game at the FIBA Under-16 European Championship last summer. While he's inexperienced, Ouedraogo should be in line for an immediate role in Nebraska's sparse frontcourt this season.
With his commitment, the Huskers now have two remaining scholarships for the 2019-20 season, and potentially would have three if senior forward Isaiah Roby stays in the NBA Draft.