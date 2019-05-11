News More News
Report: Huskers land 2019 French PF Ouedraogo

Nebraska reportedly picked up a commitment from 2019 French power forward Yvan Ouedraogo on Saturday.
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline.com
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Two weeks after taking an official visit to Nebraska, 2019 power forward Yvan Ouedraogo was set to announce his college decision on Sunday between Nebraska, Georgia Tech, and TCU.

A report from ESPN's Jonathan Giovany broke some early good news for the Huskers, though, saying the 6-foot-9, 240-pound native of Bordeaux, France, planned on committing to NU.

HuskerOnline.com has not been able to confirm the report yet. Ouedraogo is still scheduled to officially announce his choice on Sunday.

Ouedraogo, who just turned 17 years old, will be about as young as a college freshman could get, but his blend of power, athleticism, and a 7-foot wingspan should help his transition to the Big Ten level.

He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes per game at the FIBA Under-16 European Championship last summer. While he's inexperienced, Ouedraogo should be in line for an immediate role in Nebraska's sparse frontcourt this season.

With his commitment, the Huskers now have two remaining scholarships for the 2019-20 season, and potentially would have three if senior forward Isaiah Roby stays in the NBA Draft.

