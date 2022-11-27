Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his coaching staff and reportedly has at least one coach already set to come to Lincoln: Evan Cooper

Rhule is expected to hire Cooper to his Huskers staff, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Cooper has been an assistant under Rhule for the past 10 seasons in both college and in the NFL.

At Temple, Cooper was a defensive graduate assistant in 2013, the director of external operations in 2014 and then the director of player personnel in 2015 and 2016.

Cooper followed Rhule to Baylor, where he was the director of player personnel in 2017 before taking on his job as recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2018 and 2019.

He also went to the NFL with Rhule and has spent the past three seasons as the Carolina Panthers cornerbacks coach before being fired on Nov. 7 by interim coach Steve Wilks. He was fired one month after the Panthers fired Rhule.

