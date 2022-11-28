Ed Foley, come on down.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports reported on Monday night that Foley "is expected to join the Nebraska coaching staff."

Foley worked with Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. He is the fifth assistant coaching hire who is reportedly joining Rhule's staff: Marcus Satterfield (OC), Evan Cooper (cornerbacks coach, recruiting coordinator), Terrance Knighton (defensive line assistant) and Corey Campbell (assistant strength coach)

If there was ever a true Temple man, it’d be Foley. Fiery and passionate, the 55-year-old Foley spent 10 years at Temple (2008-18), mostly coaching offensive line, tight ends and special teams. He was also the go-to guy to be interim head coach, too, and he led the Owls in that role twice — the 2016 Military Bowl (replacing Rhule, who took the Baylor head coaching job) and the 2018 Independence Bowl (replacing Geoff Collins, who took the Georgia Tech head coaching job).

Foley joined Rhule’s staff at Baylor as an analyst in 2019 and then followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, where he was the assistant special teams coach for a little over two seasons until he was fired along with Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow on Oct. 10.