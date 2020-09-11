Report: Big Ten vote could be coming soon
According to a report from Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors could be getting together for a re-vote potentially in the coming days.
This will all stem around a medical presentation put together by the league's Return to Competition Taskforce and top medical advisors. If what they present sways enough Presidents and Chancellors to change their initial August vote, a re-vote could happen by as early as Sunday.
The Big Ten has said the initial vote back in August was 11-3 not to play. Six Presidents and Chancellors would have to change their initial vote in order to meet the league's 60 percent voting threshold.
The thought now is a possible Oct. 17 start to the season, which would give teams five weeks to prepare.
This would presumably allow eight games to be played over nine weeks with a championship game on Dec. 19.
There are a lot of unknowns still, but the breakthroughs with rapid testing have played a big factor in pushing things forward.
Nebraska recently announced they have a rapid testing deal in place, while both the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences have one as well. It's presumed the Big Ten would also have to have one in place in order to resume competition.
Here’s what’s important: “If the medical standards aren’t where they need to be – tests, contact tracing and myocarditis – they’ll be no vote.” 2/2— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2020