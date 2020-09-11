According to a report from Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors could be getting together for a re-vote potentially in the coming days.

This will all stem around a medical presentation put together by the league's Return to Competition Taskforce and top medical advisors. If what they present sways enough Presidents and Chancellors to change their initial August vote, a re-vote could happen by as early as Sunday.

The Big Ten has said the initial vote back in August was 11-3 not to play. Six Presidents and Chancellors would have to change their initial vote in order to meet the league's 60 percent voting threshold.

The thought now is a possible Oct. 17 start to the season, which would give teams five weeks to prepare.

This would presumably allow eight games to be played over nine weeks with a championship game on Dec. 19.

There are a lot of unknowns still, but the breakthroughs with rapid testing have played a big factor in pushing things forward.

Nebraska recently announced they have a rapid testing deal in place, while both the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences have one as well. It's presumed the Big Ten would also have to have one in place in order to resume competition.