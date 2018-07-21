When Scott Frost and Barrett Ruud got to Nebraska in December, they immediately made Omaha Burke linebacker Nick Henrich a recruiting priority. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Henrich held more scholarship offers (21) than any recruit from the state of Nebraska in the modern Rivals.com recruiting era. Frost and company did not want another Noah Fant, Drew Ott, Bryson Williams or Harrison Phillips type situation. They had to win this recruiting battle to send an early message what it’s going to be like for outside schools recruiting the state of Nebraska, and that work paid off. Henrich made his commitment official to the Huskers Saturday night on Twitter. “Honestly, I think it’s the relationships with the coaches,” Omaha Burke head coach Paul Limongi said on why the Huskers won out. “I think (Henrich) really enjoyed visiting with coach (Barrett) Ruud. I think he feels he’s going to be able to learn a lot from them. They just clicked from the very get-go. I know Nick really loves the strength staff down there about keeping the athletes healthy, stronger and ready to go. I think it was the relationship with the coaches and he thinks it’s a great fit down there.”

Nick Henrich gave Nebraska commitment No. 13 on Saturday night. Nate Clouse

Henrich held offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Notre Dame and Oregon, but it was arguably Iowa and Wisconsin that presented the biggest challenge to the Big Red.

The Badgers had Lincoln Southeast’s Bryson Williams working in their corner, while Henrich’s father played tennis at the University of Iowa, and the Hawkeyes were the team he grew up watching. “I know he really enjoyed his visits to Wisconsin,” Limongi said. “I know Iowa was right up there as well.” In the end, it was Ruud, Frost and strength coach Zach Duval that were the difference makers for the Big Red. NU was relentless with their approach in recruiting Henrich, and when his final unofficial visit to Lincoln in June went well into the evening, you knew it was a good sign for the Huskers. He also opted not to visit Iowa for the final June recruiting weekend after his visit to Lincoln that week.

