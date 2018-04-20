The Scott Frost era at Nebraska will officially kickoff on Saturday with the Red-White spring game.

The rosters were announced for the game on Thursday. HuskerOnline broke down each roster, painting a clearer picture of what to expect on Saturday from each team.

The Red team looks to be a heavy favorite, as they have 37 scholarship players, compared to 25 listed on the White squad. Of the 71 scholarship players NU has in spring ball, nine were not listed on the roster, as they are being held out with either injury or illness.