The Scott Frost era at Nebraska will officially kickoff on Saturday with the Red-White spring game.
The rosters were announced for the game on Thursday. HuskerOnline broke down each roster, painting a clearer picture of what to expect on Saturday from each team.
The Red team looks to be a heavy favorite, as they have 37 scholarship players, compared to 25 listed on the White squad. Of the 71 scholarship players NU has in spring ball, nine were not listed on the roster, as they are being held out with either injury or illness.
|Red Team
|White Team
|
QB (2 scholarship players)
Tristan Gebbia
Adrian Martinez
|
QB (0 scholarship players)
Andrew Bunch
Noah Vedral
|
RB (3)
Mikale Wilbon
Greg Bell
Wyatt Mazour
Bo Kitrell
|
RB (2)
Devin Ozigbo
Jaylin Bradley
Austin Rose
Austin Hemphill
|
WR (5)
Stanley Morgan Jr.
Tyjon Lindsey
Mike Williams
Jaevon McQuitty
Justin McGriff
Ty Chaffin
Chad Alioth Jr.
|
WR (1)
Keyan Williams
Bryan Reimers
Conor Young
Kade Warner
Christian Banker
Brandon Robbins
Andrew Thurman
Justin Holm
|
TE (3)
Jack Stoll
Matt Snyder
Austin Allen
|
TE (2)
Kurt Rafdal
David Engelhaupt
Branden Hohenstein
|
OL (5)
RT - Matt Farniok
RG - Tanner Farmer
C - Hunter Miller
LG - Jerald Foster
LT - Brenden Jaimes
Reserves
Broc Bando
Trent Hixson
|
OL (7)
RT - Matt Sichterman
RG - Boe Wilson
C - Will Farniok
LG - John Raridon
LT - Christian Gaylord
Reserves
Bryan Brokop
Jalin Barnett
|
|
NT (1)
Peyton Newell
Matt Jarzynka
|
NT (1)
Damion Daniels
Fyn Anderson
|
DE (3)
Freedom Akinmoladun
Ben Stille
Carlos Davis
Damion Jackson
|
DE (4)
Khalil Davis
Deontre Thomas
Daishon Neal
Chris Walker
|
OLB (4)
Alex Davis
Collin Miller
Tyrin Ferguson
Pernell Jefferson
|
OLB (2)
Breon Dixon
Guy Thomas
Jordan Paup
|
ILB (4)
Dedrick Young
Mohamed Barry
Willie Hampton
Avery Roberts
|
ILB (2)
Will Honas
Andrew Ward
Jacob Weinmaster
Spencer Jordan
|
CB (2)
Lamar Jackson
Dicaprio Bootle
Ethan Cox
|
CB (2)
Eric Lee Jr.
Tony Butler
|
S (3)
Aaron Williams
Antonio Reed
Deontai Williams
|
S (2)
Avery Anderson
Marquel Dismuke
Reid Karel
Lane McCallum
Eli Sullivan
|
Specialists (2)
Kicker - Barret Pickering
Punter - Caleb Lightbourn
|
Specialists (0)
Kicker - Cole Frahm
Punter - Isaac Armstrong
Snapper - Damian Jackson
|
Total scholarship players: 37
|
Total scholarship players: 25
|
Notable scholarship players not listed:
RB - Tre Bryant
WR - JD Spielman
OL - Cole Conrad
OL - Michael Decker
NT - Mick Stoltenberg
OLB - Sedrick King
OLB - Luke Gifford
OLB - Quayshon Alexander
S - JoJo Domann
Total scholarship players out: 9