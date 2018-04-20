Ticker
Red-White roster breakdown: What you need to know

The Scott Frost era at Nebraska will officially kickoff on Saturday with the Red-White spring game.

The rosters were announced for the game on Thursday. HuskerOnline broke down each roster, painting a clearer picture of what to expect on Saturday from each team.

The Red team looks to be a heavy favorite, as they have 37 scholarship players, compared to 25 listed on the White squad. Of the 71 scholarship players NU has in spring ball, nine were not listed on the roster, as they are being held out with either injury or illness.

Red-White Roster Breakdown 
Red Team  White Team

QB (2 scholarship players)

Tristan Gebbia

Adrian Martinez

QB (0 scholarship players)

Andrew Bunch

Noah Vedral

RB (3)

Mikale Wilbon

Greg Bell

Wyatt Mazour
Ben Miles

Bo Kitrell

RB (2)

Devin Ozigbo

Jaylin Bradley

Austin Rose

Austin Hemphill

WR (5)

Stanley Morgan Jr.

Tyjon Lindsey

Mike Williams

Jaevon McQuitty

Justin McGriff

Ty Chaffin
Todd Honas

Chad Alioth Jr.

WR (1)

Keyan Williams

Bryan Reimers

Conor Young

Kade Warner

Christian Banker

Brandon Robbins

Andrew Thurman

Justin Holm

TE (3)

Jack Stoll

Matt Snyder

Austin Allen

TE (2)

Kurt Rafdal

David Engelhaupt

Branden Hohenstein

OL (5)

RT - Matt Farniok

RG - Tanner Farmer

C - Hunter Miller

LG - Jerald Foster

LT - Brenden Jaimes


Reserves

Broc Bando

Trent Hixson

OL (7)

RT - Matt Sichterman

RG - Boe Wilson

C - Will Farniok

LG - John Raridon

LT - Christian Gaylord


Reserves

Bryan Brokop

Jalin Barnett


NT (1)

Peyton Newell

Matt Jarzynka

NT (1)

Damion Daniels

Fyn Anderson

DE (3)

Freedom Akinmoladun

Ben Stille

Carlos Davis

Damion Jackson

DE (4)

Khalil Davis

Deontre Thomas

Daishon Neal

Chris Walker

OLB (4)

Alex Davis

Collin Miller

Tyrin Ferguson

Pernell Jefferson

OLB (2)

Breon Dixon

Guy Thomas

Jordan Paup

ILB (4)

Dedrick Young

Mohamed Barry

Willie Hampton

Avery Roberts


ILB (2)

Will Honas

Andrew Ward

Jacob Weinmaster
Grant Jordan

Spencer Jordan

CB (2)

Lamar Jackson

Dicaprio Bootle

Ethan Cox

CB (2)

Eric Lee Jr.

Tony Butler


S (3)

Aaron Williams

Antonio Reed

Deontai Williams


S (2)

Avery Anderson

Marquel Dismuke

Reid Karel

Lane McCallum

Eli Sullivan

Specialists (2)

Kicker - Barret Pickering

Punter - Caleb Lightbourn
Snapper - Chase Urbach

Specialists (0)

Kicker - Cole Frahm

Punter - Isaac Armstrong

Snapper - Damian Jackson

Total scholarship players: 37

Total scholarship players: 25

Notable scholarship players not listed:

RB - Tre Bryant

WR - JD Spielman

OL - Cole Conrad

OL - Michael Decker

NT - Mick Stoltenberg

OLB - Sedrick King

OLB - Luke Gifford

OLB - Quayshon Alexander

S - JoJo Domann


Total scholarship players out: 9
