Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 15:45:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Red-White game visitor preview

Lcboex3wokolaflpvzud
Scott Frost and his staff will be hosting a large gathering of recruits in conjunction with the Red-White game.
AP
Mike Matya and Nate Clouse
HOL Staff

Nebraska will be playing their annual Red-White spring game on Saturday and it is another opportunity for Coach Scott Frost and the Cornhusker coaching and recruiting staff to host several notewort...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}