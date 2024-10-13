Red beats White as Connor Essegian's 3-ball shines

in other news
Checking in on notable stats from Nebraska commits midway through the year
Midway through the 2024 season is a good point to check in on Nebraska 2025 commits' senior seasons
Thinking Out Loud: Midseason thoughts and stats that stand out
Thoughts and stats that stand out as Nebraska enjoys the first of two bye weeks this season.
Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 7 picks ATS
Our final record predictions for Nebraska, plus our staff's CFB Week 7 picks against the spread.
VB Match Previews: Red-hot Huskers host No. 10 Purdue and unranked Rutgers
Volleyball match previews as Nebraska looks to win its 12th and 13th matches in a row against No. 10 Purdue and Rutgers.
LOOK: Matt Rhule visits priority flip target committed to SEC powerhouse
Rivals' Greg Smith and Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese report on Matt Rhule's visit to see a priority flip target.
