Nebraska's 2019 signees and 2020 commits were all left playing the waiting game last week after head coach Tim Miles was fired on Tuesday. That wait came to an end on Saturday, as former Iowa State legend and Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg took the reins of the Huskers. Here is what the recruits had to say about how the Hoiberg news could impact their futures at NU. ***We'll add more reactions from other recruits as we get them.

Jervay Green, 2019 signee

"I haven't spoken with him or anything, so that's still in process. I personally don't know much about him or his background, but when we found out that Miles got fired, people that do know him were like, 'He's a pretty good coach.' I'm just kind of in wait-and-see mode right now. He just got the job, so I don't know when those conversations are going to happen."

Akol Arop, 2019 signee

"It could be possibly good. I've heard a lot about Fred Hoiberg over the past couple weeks. He did a really good job at Iowa State and then got a coaching job with the Chicago Bulls, and that's really big. The one thing that kind of scares me is I've heard he's known for bringing in transfers and JUCO kids, and I don't know what he thinks about four-year kids. I'm going to wait until I can sit down and talk with him, and I'm just going to tell him where Miles and Coach Lewis had me at for a position and who I am as a person. I think that's going to be important for him to know and for me to get him better."

Dononvan WIlliams, 2020 verbal commit