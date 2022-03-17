 Nebraska Basketball: Recruits react to Abdelmassih's departure from Huskers
Nebraska's top-30 2022 recruiting class gave its reactions to the news of assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih and Nebraska parting ways on Thursday.
One of the potential consequences of Nebraska shaking up its coaching staff was its impact on recruiting, especially if those changes involved assistant Matt Abdelmassih.

Well, Abdelmassih and NU officially agreed to part ways on Thursday after three seasons. Now the focus turns to the 2022 class that Abdelmassih brought together and where it currently stands.

Despite its on-court struggles, the Huskers still hauled in a second-straight top-30 recruiting class in November with its 2022 group.

Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. four-star sophomore center Blaise Keita and Rivals150 guards Ramel Lloyd Jr. of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Jamarques Lawrence of Roselle Catholic (N.J.) joined early-enrollee wing Denim Dawson in a '22 class that currently ranks 27th nationally, per Rivals.

HuskerOnline reached out to the four signees to get their immediate reaction to the news with the question: Does the news of Abdelmassih's departure change anything with your commitment to Nebraska?

Blaise Keita

"I don't know yet. Maybe I'm still going there. I feel bad (for Abdelmassih), but I still talk to him."

Ramel Lloyd Jr.

"Processing it all now."
— Lloyd's father, Ramel Lloyd Sr.

Jamarques Lawrence

"No sir."

Denim Dawson

"No, his absence won't affect me leaving the program."
