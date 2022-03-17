Recruits react to Abdelmassih's departure from Huskers

One of the potential consequences of Nebraska shaking up its coaching staff was its impact on recruiting, especially if those changes involved assistant Matt Abdelmassih.

Well, Abdelmassih and NU officially agreed to part ways on Thursday after three seasons. Now the focus turns to the 2022 class that Abdelmassih brought together and where it currently stands.

Despite its on-court struggles, the Huskers still hauled in a second-straight top-30 recruiting class in November with its 2022 group.

Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. four-star sophomore center Blaise Keita and Rivals150 guards Ramel Lloyd Jr. of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Jamarques Lawrence of Roselle Catholic (N.J.) joined early-enrollee wing Denim Dawson in a '22 class that currently ranks 27th nationally, per Rivals.

HuskerOnline reached out to the four signees to get their immediate reaction to the news with the question: Does the news of Abdelmassih's departure change anything with your commitment to Nebraska?