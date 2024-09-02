Hundreds of prospects were on the road this past weekend and so there were a lot of rumors and news coming from across the country. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill. MORE: Midwest commitment predictions

The fan base at Texas A&M stood out most to Arrington as the Aggies are one of the early front-runners in his recruitment along with Alabama, Nebraska, Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State. The La Mesa (Calif.) Mount Miguel standout loved how involved everyone was in College Station and he also had a talk with coach Mike Elko about playing a tough Notre Dame team to start the season instead of a cupcake. The Aggies definitely helped themselves despite the loss.

Both Clemson and Georgia are among the favorites for the 2026 five-star edge rusher and so being at that game Saturday was really eye-opening for the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson standout. Atkinson especially loved to see how dominant Georgia’s defense was in that win and continues to be one of the best units in the country. The Bulldogs could be standing out most now early in his recruitment.

The three-star linebacker from Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett committed to LSU in late July but a new, interesting offer arrived in recent days when Georgia offered. The word is that “everything is still the same” with the Tigers and that he only plans to visit Baton Rouge at this point but if Georgia keeps coming after him it could be one to watch.

The top 2027 tight end from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei will visit Alabama when it hosts Georgia and could also visit Oregon when Ohio State comes to town but after seeing the Bulldogs over the weekend, Georgia is definitely the team to beat in his recruitment. Bowman loved how the Dawgs used multiple tight ends and regularly utilized them in the passing game so Georgia could be tough to beat for the star tight end.

The atmosphere and especially the “great” coaching staff at Alabama stood out most to the 2027 star running back from Jackson, Ala., but many more visits are coming up. Crowell is expected at Auburn this weekend for the Cal matchup and then he’s determining whether to go to the UCF-Colorado game or Alabama-Georgia later in the month as those programs are making the biggest run at him.

Texas has been the main program to watch in Dixon-Wyatt’s recruitment but Ohio State could be surging after his weekend visit to Columbus. The 2026 four-star loves the position history in the NFL Draft, he loves position coach Brian Hartline and his talks over the weekend, and then talking with Jeremiah Smith stood out as well. The message from Smith was that Dixon-Wyatt could be the next one up after him and that resonated with the 2026 four-star.

One of only two uncommitted 2026 quarterbacks in the top 10 positionally, Fahey was back at Ole Miss this past weekend as the Rebels are definitely one of the main front-runners in his recruitment. The four-star QB from Mission Viejo, Calif., loved the atmosphere in Oxford even in a massive blowout. He noticed how the Rebels did not stop throwing the ball and Ole Miss coaches were pushing for him to come back for a conference game. Still, a commitment isn’t coming yet as Fahey looks to attend the Auburn-Cal game, a game at Cal and one at Washington in November.

Oregon has been the program mentioned most in Harris’ early recruitment since he’s originally from that state and has talked very highly of the Ducks. But on Sunday he was a guest of LSU during its loss to USC in Las Vegas. The Tigers are definitely one of the top teams for the 2026 four-star tight end from St. George (Utah) Pine View as he’ll also be at the Oregon-Ohio State, Michigan-Oregon and Utah-BYU games this season, and then he’ll make another trip to BYU as well.

Ohio State and Michigan are two other programs very high on Keyes’ early radar but after seeing Georgia over the weekend completely dominate Clemson, the Bulldogs are definitely among his top three as well. The 2026 four-star tight end from Saline, Mich., loved how cohesive Georgia was as a team in Week 1 and its message to Keyes was that he’s “really high up” on its recruiting board. The Saline standout will be at the Michigan-Texas and Ohio State-Nebraska games in the coming weeks.

Despite the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, King had a great visit to Texas A&M and has especially hit it off with coach Mike Elko and position coach Jay Bateman. That bond could go a long way with the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2026 class from Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial who has become a regular in College Station. King has the Aggies and Texas very high in his recruitment and Saturday’s defeat doesn’t knock the Aggies down at all.

More than 40 programs have offered the 2026 four-star defensive end from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy although Florida is not one yet. Still, Kreul went to the season opener Saturday and loved the game-day atmosphere even though the Gators got rolled by Miami. The four-star also had some great talks with position coach Mike Peterson as Kreul was told the staff loved his film so far at IMG.

Auburn is still showing a lot of interest in flipping the four-star quarterback from Nebraska while Washington has been mildly involved as well, but the word is that the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout is not looking at others. Lateef committed to the Huskers in May and he’s not looking at any other visits right now.

The 2027 receiver from Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County could not make it to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday but Georgia is definitely one of the top programs early in his recruitment as Lamons feels like he’d fit right into the program in Athens. Georgia and Florida State, which is just an hour from home, are the two early standouts in his recruitment but there is definitely serious interest in the Dawgs.

After Georgia offered in recent weeks, Linton backed off his pledge to Rutgers and it seems like it could only be a matter of time until he makes a pledge to the Bulldogs. The four-star defensive end from Atlanta (Ga.) North Atlanta is being sold on the “development and opportunity” in Athens and a pledge is not out of the question.