Recruiting notebook: Akana visit, evaluation period and upcoming decisions
There are plenty of story lines going into next week. As a way to aggregate the headlines here is a compiled list of headlines to watch over the coming weeks for Nebraska football recruiting.
Significant visitor in town next weekend
The Huskers will host talented linebacker Tausili Akana next weekend. Akana, whose sister plays volleyball for Nebraska, will be in Lincoln starting on Friday. This will be Akana's third visit to Lincoln since June.
HuskerOnline was able to confirm the visit with the 2024 Rivals top 250 and four-star recruit on Saturday.
Akana visited Nebraska last June and since then has picked up some significant offers including one from Alabama. Lots to still like about Nebraska's chances with Akana because of the family connection.
Evaluation Period
The evaluation period began on Friday and it was very uneventful. Good Friday got in the way of schools being open and lots of events like track meets weren't scheduled as a result.
Nebraska should be on the road starting on Monday and we expect it to start out more locally rather than coaches heading to the airport on Easter to hit the road.
One of the first recruits we anticipate the Huskers will go see is newly offered offensive tackle Brock Knutson from Scottsbluff (Neb.).
The Huskers offered Knutson following the spring game. Nebraska already has commitments from in-state offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge.
Decisions on horizon - Some sooner, some later
Ochaun Mathis took an official visit to Nebraska last weekend for the spring game and following the trip announced he will be making his decision at the end of the month.
The talented defender will have two years of eligibility left following entering the transfer portal and leaving TCU. Mathis is widely considered the top available player in the transfer portal.
This weekend, Mathis is took an official visit to Texas. Many consider this to be a two-horse race between the Huskers and the Longhorns.
When will Horton make a decision?
Another update that Nebraska fans should be looking for is Joshua Horton.
Horton, a three-star defensive end from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has some offers over his ranking and tremendous film to go with it all.
The Huskers could see Horton playing defensive end that could get after the quarterback, drop back into coverage and stop the run. Horton announced that his decision is coming soon, but what does that mean?
Horton told HuskerOnline he doesn't plan to have a decision made until the summer. Pay close attention to late offers and if he tries to get back to Nebraska and take other official visits before he makes a final decision.