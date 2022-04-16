Recruiting notebook: Akana visit, evaluation period and upcoming decisions

There are plenty of story lines going into next week. As a way to aggregate the headlines here is a compiled list of headlines to watch over the coming weeks for Nebraska football recruiting.

2024 LB Tausili Akana (Sean Callahan)

Significant visitor in town next weekend

The Huskers will host talented linebacker Tausili Akana next weekend. Akana, whose sister plays volleyball for Nebraska, will be in Lincoln starting on Friday. This will be Akana's third visit to Lincoln since June. HuskerOnline was able to confirm the visit with the 2024 Rivals top 250 and four-star recruit on Saturday. Akana visited Nebraska last June and since then has picked up some significant offers including one from Alabama. Lots to still like about Nebraska's chances with Akana because of the family connection.

Evaluation Period

The evaluation period began on Friday and it was very uneventful. Good Friday got in the way of schools being open and lots of events like track meets weren't scheduled as a result. Nebraska should be on the road starting on Monday and we expect it to start out more locally rather than coaches heading to the airport on Easter to hit the road. One of the first recruits we anticipate the Huskers will go see is newly offered offensive tackle Brock Knutson from Scottsbluff (Neb.). The Huskers offered Knutson following the spring game. Nebraska already has commitments from in-state offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBhbm5vdW5jZW1lbnQgd2lsbCBiZSBhdCB0aGUgZW5kIG9mIHRo aXMgbW9udGguPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2NoYXVuIE1hdGhpcyAoQE9jaGF1bkRl dm9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09jaGF1bkRldm9u L3N0YXR1cy8xNTEzNTM2NjU2ODcxMjAyODE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Decisions on horizon - Some sooner, some later

Ochaun Mathis took an official visit to Nebraska last weekend for the spring game and following the trip announced he will be making his decision at the end of the month. The talented defender will have two years of eligibility left following entering the transfer portal and leaving TCU. Mathis is widely considered the top available player in the transfer portal. This weekend, Mathis is took an official visit to Texas. Many consider this to be a two-horse race between the Huskers and the Longhorns.

When will Horton make a decision?