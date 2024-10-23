Recruiting Mailbag: Impact of Indiana loss, pursuing playmakers and more

Advertisement

in other news

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney after another loaded weekend of news and rumors.

External content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP

Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP

There were a lot of issues for Matt Rhule to address and a lot of questions he attempted to answer on Monday.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it

Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it

Perimeter blocking and receiver releases are not up to the standard in Garret McGuire's room.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Matt Rhule deep dive on Indiana loss, Ohio State preview

WATCH: Matt Rhule deep dive on Indiana loss, Ohio State preview

Press conference video as Matt Rhule takes one final look back on Nebraska's loss at Indiana and previews Ohio State.

 • Staff
Nebraska-UCLA kickoff time, TV info announced

Nebraska-UCLA kickoff time, TV info announced

The Big Ten announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' November 2 matchup against UCLA.

 • Zack Carpenter

in other news

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney after another loaded weekend of news and rumors.

External content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP

Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP

There were a lot of issues for Matt Rhule to address and a lot of questions he attempted to answer on Monday.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it

Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it

Perimeter blocking and receiver releases are not up to the standard in Garret McGuire's room.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Recruiting Mailbag: Impact of Indiana loss, pursuing playmakers and more
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement