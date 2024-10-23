Recruiting Mailbag: Impact of Indiana loss, pursuing playmakers and more

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney after another loaded weekend of news and rumors.
Matt Rhule diagnoses what went wrong vs IU, what needs to be fixed ASAP
There were a lot of issues for Matt Rhule to address and a lot of questions he attempted to answer on Monday.
Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it
Perimeter blocking and receiver releases are not up to the standard in Garret McGuire's room.
WATCH: Matt Rhule deep dive on Indiana loss, Ohio State preview
Press conference video as Matt Rhule takes one final look back on Nebraska's loss at Indiana and previews Ohio State.
Nebraska-UCLA kickoff time, TV info announced
The Big Ten announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' November 2 matchup against UCLA.
