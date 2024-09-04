It was a close call for Dawson Merritt between Alabama and Nebraska. Now the Huskers get another shot at the 4-star OLB.
Rivals national analyst Greg Smith makes his commitment prediction on four-star Omaha LB Christian Jones.
Matt Rhule spoke with the media on Monday to discuss Saturday's rivalry game with Colorado.
Matt Rhule talked about the health of his team on Monday as well as the plan for Malachi Coleman.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule kicks off Colorado Week with his Monday press conference.
It was a close call for Dawson Merritt between Alabama and Nebraska. Now the Huskers get another shot at the 4-star OLB.
Rivals national analyst Greg Smith makes his commitment prediction on four-star Omaha LB Christian Jones.
Matt Rhule spoke with the media on Monday to discuss Saturday's rivalry game with Colorado.