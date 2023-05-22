Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove to talk about the Huskers, recruiting in the state of Nebraska, how the Big Ten is shaping up and more.

First, they react to Omaha Westside OL Teddy Rezac's recent commitment to Notre Dame (0:25) and then give their takes on the most underrated in-state players in Nebraska (5:29).

Later, they take a look around the Big Ten as Clint talks about the teams that have been the biggest surprises (10:21), which programs need to gain momentum quickly (15:28) and the schools that are in the most concerning situations (17:41).

They wrap up the show with a game of True or False centered around Williams Nwaneri, an elite prospect out of Kansas City and a priority Nebraska defensive target (21:22).

Watch their analysis in the video above and check out all of our exclusive video breakdowns on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Also available in audio form on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.