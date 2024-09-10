in other news
Nebraska surging for 2026 four-star QB Michael Clayton after game day visit
2026 Sanford (Fla.) Seminole four-star QB Michael Clayton recaps eye-opening visit to Nebraska
The Checkdown: Raiola's moment, four-man pressures and Dowdell's messages
Here's this week's Checkdown.
Early returns from Nebraska's massive recruiting weekend
Updates and early returns from the Huskers’ massive recruiting weekend.
WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado
Inside Nebraska's extensive highlight reel of pregame action, big plays, wild postgame celebration in win over Colorado.
Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years
Nebraska is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019 and earned its best ranking in 8 years.
In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Tim Verghese opens the show with a rundown on the latest with top targets across the country, notably four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills, four-star wide receiver Michael Terry and four-star quarterback Michael Clayton, among others.
Verghese is then joined by Rivals Midwest Regional Analyst Greg Smith for a lightning round Midwest spotlight on top targets in the region like four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, four-star defensive end Hunter Higgins and four-star safety Jayden McGregory, among others.
Note: This was recorded prior to four-star linebacker Christian Jones' commitment
