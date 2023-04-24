Recruiting Blitz: Spring Game recap, new commitments and what's next
Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:
>> Thoughts on the spring game.
>> What has the general reaction to the weekend been from recruits?
>> Which recruits seem to have enjoyed their weekend the most?
>> Were there any surprise visitors to the game?
>> Thoughts on the Willis McGahee IV commitment.
>> Thoughts on the Caden VerMaas commitment.
>> What’s ahead for the Nebraska football team? (Post spring-ball)
>> What’s ahead for Nebraska on the recruiting trail?
