Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Thoughts on the spring game.

>> What has the general reaction to the weekend been from recruits?

>> Which recruits seem to have enjoyed their weekend the most?

>> Were there any surprise visitors to the game?

>> Thoughts on the Willis McGahee IV commitment.

>> Thoughts on the Caden VerMaas commitment.

>> What’s ahead for the Nebraska football team? (Post spring-ball)

>> What’s ahead for Nebraska on the recruiting trail?







