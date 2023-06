Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Thoughts on Nebraska's last SEVEN commits since the last episode.

>> Recap the official visit weekend that featured 14 players.

>> Where do things stand with Carter Nelson?

RELATED: Defensive players to watch at NextGen Five-Star Pro Day | Blackshirt Breakdown: offensive lineman Landen Davidson | Inside Nebraska Recruiting Reaction Hub