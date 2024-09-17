Recruiting Blitz: Remaining 2025 targets, latest intel on visitors

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reacts to four-star linebacker Christian Jones' commitment and discusses what it means for the 2025 class. With Jones committed, what's left in the 2025 class? Verghese discusses the latest with four-star wide receiver Michael Terry and four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt.
Next Verghese talks four-star safety Jayden McGregory after seeing him in person over the weekend, he goes through a quick rundown of notable visitors in town for the win over Northern Iowa and then closes the show discussing top names expected in town for the Illinois game on Friday.
