Recruiting Blitz: Reaction to Spindler commitment, Elite Junior Day recap

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reacts to Nebraska landing their 16th transfer portal commitment from Notre Dame graduate transfer offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.
The Huskers also hosted double-digit prospects for Elite Junior Day on Saturday including two four-star flip targets, multiple key offensive line targets and one of the top sophomore running backs in the country, among others.
