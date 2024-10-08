Recruiting Blitz: Reaction to new 2026 commit, visit weekend recap

In this week's Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese is joined by Rivals Midwest Analyst Greg Smith to recap the Nebraska football recruiting visits weekend and react to the commitment of 2026 three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte.

First, the two react to Bonwell-Witte's pledge and what it means for Nebraska. The Huskers are starting to find "their guys" and have a vision for what they're looking for at most every position.

Then, they discuss how Matt Rhule and his staff have given Nebraska a foundation to build upon on the recruiting trail with the majority of the 2025 class committed and the Huskers trending for some of their top 2026 targets.

Next, the two discuss some top visitors that were in town for Nebraska's win over Rutgers, they make the case for a few visitors to earn an offer from the Huskers and what that would mean in each recruitment.

The two then discuss the recruitment of 2027 for-star quarterback Trae Taylor, who's emerging as a top target at signal caller for quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas and the staff after Taylor's weekend visit.

To close, the guys update where Nebraska stands in the recruitment of Nixa (Mo.) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, who Greg saw in person on Friday. The two do a deep dive into what Nebraska needs to do in order to win Cantwell's recruitment, other contenders involved, the keys to landing elite five-star talent in this day and age, plus the general trajectory of Nebraska's program.

Watch the latest episode of Recruiting Blitz in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.