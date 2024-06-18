This week on the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Blitz podcast, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese react to a busy weekend in recruiting news.





To lead off the show, Marik and Verghese react to Nebraska's newest commit, three-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson, who announced his decision as soon as he landed back home from his Nebraska official visit. The two discuss the player the Huskers are getting, how his commitment came to be and where he fits in defensive line coach Terrance Knighton's room.





Next, the two discuss the latest intel coming out of the official visit weekend, with notes on four-star in-state linebacker Christian Jones, three-star offensive tackle Brian Tapu and more. They then trade takes on a new 2026 in-state offer and to close out the show, the two touch on some big names headed into Nebraska for official visits this upcoming weekend.