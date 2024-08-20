Advertisement
Published Aug 20, 2024
Recruiting Blitz Pt. 2: Which defensive newcomers will play in 2024?
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
In the second part of this week's edition of the Recruiting Blitz podcast, Inside Nebraska's own Steve Marik joins Tim Verghese once again for a discussion on what the two have seen from Nebraska's defensive newcomers in fall camp thus far.


The two first trade observations on the defensive line and how much they believe Keona Davis will play this fall. Next the two talk Vincent Shavers and the linebacker room, as Shavers projects to make an early impact for the Huskers this season. Finally they dive deep on the numerous new additions to the secondary, where each member fits in the room and how many will play this fall.

Watch/listen here: 

