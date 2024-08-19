In the first part of this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska football writer Steve Marik joins Tim Verghese on the show to discuss their observations on the offensive freshmen and offer predictions on how much each will play.

The two first discuss the hype around Dylan Raiola and how much playing time fellow freshman quarterback Daniel Kaelin could get behind Raiola. Then, the two discuss the running back room and where late summer enrollee Mekhi Nelson fits in. The two then discuss the new pass catchers in the building headlined by Jacorey Barney and Carter Nelson. To close, the two trade takes on the intriguing freshmen offensive line group, headlined by Grant Brix and Preston Taumau and how many will see the filed this fall for the Huskers.

Pt. 2 with defensive newcomers coming tomorrow