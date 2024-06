This week on the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Blitz podcast, Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman joins the show to talk the new, updated 2025 Rivals250 rankings

Friedman and Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Tim Verghese discuss the rankings process and what makes ordering the top 250 prospects in the country so difficult. Verghese and Friedman then discuss Nebraska four-star quarterback TJ Lateef's debut in the Rivals250 and what Nebraska is getting in the gunslinger. Next, Friedman breaks down a couple Nebraska wide receiver targets in the Rivals250, four-star defensive line target Jaylen Williams and some elite offensive linemen Nebraska is chipping away at. Verghese offers some recruiting intel on each prospect as well.





To close the show, Friedman offers some 2026 prospects to get familiar with as the updated 2026 Rivals250 drops this Wednesday.