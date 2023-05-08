Recruiting Blitz: Keelan Smith commits to Huskers, portal talk, & more
Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!
Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.
Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:
>> Keelan Smith commitment
>> Thoughts on Casey Thompson's transfer
>> Does Nebraska need a portal QB for depth/competition?
>> Thoughts on Ajay Allen's transfer.
>> Why hasn't Nebraska added players from the portal?
>> Reaction to in-state player Teddy Rezac’s big new offers.
