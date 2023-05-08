Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Keelan Smith commitment

>> Thoughts on Casey Thompson's transfer

>> Does Nebraska need a portal QB for depth/competition?

>> Thoughts on Ajay Allen's transfer.

>> Why hasn't Nebraska added players from the portal?

>> Reaction to in-state player Teddy Rezac’s big new offers.







