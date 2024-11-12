Recruiting Blitz: Holgorsen's impact, coaches fly out to commits, targets

In this week's episode of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese offers his thoughts on what Dana Holgorsen taking over as offensive coordinator means for Nebraska's recruiting efforts late in the 2025 class and beyond. Nebraska's coaching staff spent the bye week on the road recruiting, Verghese recaps where each off-campus recruiter went and which two assistant coaches are no longer recruiting off-campus for the Huskers.

