In this week's Recruiting Blitz, Rivals National Director of Rankings Adam Friedman joins the show to discuss the preseason 2026 Rivals250 update.

Over 15 Nebraska targets are featured in the update and Friedman offers evaluation notes on a handful of notable risers including four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford out of Mission Viejo (Cali.), now just outside of five-star territory, four-star Miami linebacker commit Jordan Campbell, who is set to visit Nebraska next month, top four-star linebacker target Keenan Harris, Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) four-star running back DeZephen Walker and elite Mount Miguel (Cali.) four-star athlete Brandon Arrington, among others. Tim Verghese offers some updated intel on each prospect and Freidman closes the show with some general evaluation trends to note and some notable high school games that have already taken place, and a few in the coming weeks worth noting