>> Roger Gradney being the first commitment to Nebraska in the 2024 cycle.

>> Matt Rhule's consistency and transparency in his recruiting pitch to recruits and media.

>> Carter Nelson's sudden recruiting explosion.

>> Which 2024 in-state player could be first to pull the trigger and commit to the Huskers.

>> Reaction and thoughts on Dylan Raiola and the Raiola family's visit to Lincoln over the weekend.

