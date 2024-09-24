Recruiting Blitz: Dayton Raiola commitment reaction, flip watch and more

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, we react to 2026 three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola's commitment to Nebraska as the legacy junior gunslinger publicly announced his pledge to the Huskers, following in the footsteps of his father and brother, on Sunday.





We then discuss the latest recruiting news coming out of the weekend, touching on a small group of visitors that were in town for the loss to Illinois on Friday night, plus Nebraska making the top group for two 2026 defensive back targets.





Next, we discuss the status of Nebraska commits Malcolm Simpson and Jeremiah Jones, as other programs remain in pursuit, as well as Nebraska's own pursuit of two four-star wide receivers. To close, we offer an early preview of visitors expected for the Rutgers game, and a top 2026 wide receiver whose interest in the program is growing.