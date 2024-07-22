Rivals National Rankings Director Adam Friedman joined the latest episode of the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Blitz podcast to offer an update on 2025 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., where Nebraska football currently stands, the latest on his potential visit plans for the weekend of July 27 and what the Huskers need to do in the next month to try and land the elite offensive tackle.

Next, Friedman and Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Tim Verghese discuss the hire of Jamar Mozee as a Senior Football Assistant and the effect the hire could have for Nebraska's recruiting efforts in Missouri, namely with his son, four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee. Friedman then breaks down what makes 2026 Nixa (Mo.) High five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 prospect in the cycle and a top Nebraska target, so special. Finally, the two discuss some early names in the 2026 class expected to visit Nebraska July 27th for the Huskers BBQ recruiting event.