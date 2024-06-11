This week on the Recruiting Blitz podcast, Inside Nebraska's own Steve Marik joins the show to recap a busy week of recruiting for Matt Rhule and his staff.





Marik and Inside Nebraska recruiting writer Tim Verghese break down three new commits Nebraska picked up in the last week: late 2024 addition, international athlete David Höffken, 2025 St. Louis (Ill.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep four-star running back Jamarion Parker and 2025 Millard (Neb.) North three-star athlete Pierce Mooberry.

Next, the two exchange thoughts from the weekend of camps Nebraska hosted at Memorial Stadium, and highlight a handful of new offers the staff made. The two offer first impressions of freshman summer enrollees who worked the camp like 6-foot-5 wide receiver Quinn Clark, fresh off a state title in the high jump, touted offensive lineman Preston Taumau, who arrived on campus in ready-to-play condition and true freshman defensive lineman Keona Davis , formerly known as Keona Wilhite.

To close, the two preview a critical weekend of official visits as Nebraska is expecting to host at least a half-dozen top targets, notably four-star linebacker Christian Jones, legacy four-star wide receiver Corey Simms and more. The offer the latest intel on every uncommitted visitor expected in town.