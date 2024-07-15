Rivals Southeast Regional Analyst Marshall Levenson joins Tim Verghese on the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Blitz podcast to react to 2025 Fort Bend (Tex.) Ridge Point cornerback Bryson Webber's weekend commitment to Nebraska. Levenson offers an update on when Webber's Rivals ranking will be updated and offers some insight on the type of prospect the Huskers are getting.

Next, the two discuss the hire of new defensive backs coach John Butler, the impact he'll have on the 2025 class and beyond. Finally, the two offer an early look at top 2026 targets Nebraska is pursuing in Texas, namely a handful of wide receivers in the Lone Star State the Huskers appear to be in good standing with at this point.