A position group with maybe the widest window of opportunity for Nebraska this spring is wide receiver, and slowly but surely some talented-but-unproven players are starting to make their moves.

Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Troy Walters said his unit still needed to improve its overall consistency, but it had made up a lot of ground the past month in trying to fill the void left behind by the record-setting Stanley Morgan Jr.

The lone known commodity in the room is junior J.D. Spielman, who returns after two impressive seasons and will one of the focal points of the Huskers’ offense in 2019.

But others have made some noticeable jumps as well, particularly redshirt freshman Andre Hunt.

"The biggest jump would probably be Andre Hunt,” Walters said. “He's working with the first string, he's making plays. He's just matured and he understands the offense. He can play fast, and what kind of impressed me the most is last year he had some days where the focus and concentration wasn't there.

“Now he's focused, he's seeing the ball in. He's probably the most consistent pass catcher that's been out there, so he's done a great job.”