Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese share the latest on Nebraska football through 15 fall camp practices in the newest edition of Rapid Recap.

They recap the Huskers' three open practice periods, name the best newcomers they have seen up close at camp and break down an offense that has been establishing its identity.

The guys also share their thoughts on Tony White and Marcus Satterfield after the two coordinators provided updates at this week's post-practice pressers.

They wrap up by sharing the latest on the most notable position battle of fall camp – the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Tommi Hill – which is beginning to get more clarity with just two weeks left until the season opener.

