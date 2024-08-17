Advertisement

Now with son Kodah, Elijah Jeudy enters this season with extra motivation

Now with son Kodah, Elijah Jeudy enters this season with extra motivation

Fatherhood has helped change Elijah Jeudy for the better.

 • Steve Marik
Fall camp notebook: Five important under-the-radar Huskers

Fall camp notebook: Five important under-the-radar Huskers

Plenty of Husker players get talked and written about. Here are five important under-the-radar players.

 • Steve Marik
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights the biggest storylines among the new 2025 offensive linemen rankings.

 • John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
Recruiting Mailbag: Future of roster construction, new offers and more

Recruiting Mailbag: Future of roster construction, new offers and more

In this week's recruiting mailbag, we tackle new roster limits, new offers and who the next Nebraska commit could be

 • Tim Verghese
Princewill Umanmielen on the details, added bulk to defend the run and more

Princewill Umanmielen on the details, added bulk to defend the run and more

Princewill Umanmielen knew he was small last year as a true freshman in the Big Ten. So this offseason, he went to work.

 • Steve Marik

Published Aug 17, 2024
Recapping biggest camp storylines, best newcomers in three open practices
Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Inside Nebraska staff

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese share the latest on Nebraska football through 15 fall camp practices in the newest edition of Rapid Recap.

They recap the Huskers' three open practice periods, name the best newcomers they have seen up close at camp and break down an offense that has been establishing its identity.

The guys also share their thoughts on Tony White and Marcus Satterfield after the two coordinators provided updates at this week's post-practice pressers.

They wrap up by sharing the latest on the most notable position battle of fall camp – the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Tommi Hill – which is beginning to get more clarity with just two weeks left until the season opener.

Watch the episode in the link below, and subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version in the Apple Podcasts and Spotify links below.

