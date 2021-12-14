Recapping a busy week for Nebraska and what to look for Wednesday

It's been a jammed-packed week of recruiting and transfer portal news for Nebraska. Here's what you may have missed and what's next for the Huskers.

HOL take: Monday was a big day for Travis Fisher and the Husker secondary adding Singleton and Gould. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound Gould is the highest-ranked commit in NU's 2022 class.

HOL take: We have seen four transfer portal additions already for 2022. Arizona State DB Tommi Hill is a former four-star, but the addition of kicker Timmy Bleekrode and punter Brian Buschini could arguably be as significant as any to the 2022 roster.

HOL take: We are watching a trio of players for Wednesday right now. Running back Emmett Johnson seems to be the surest thing, but the Huskers also have a great chance to land both defensive linemen Justin Jenkins and Ben Roberts.

HOL take: Signing day starts Wednesday and ends Friday at midnight. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford will give Husker fans something to watch when he announces at 10 a.m. on Friday. Mickey Joseph recruited him at LSU and it appears Crawford could follow him to Lincoln.

HOL take: The 2022 cycle will be bookmarked as one of the more unique years in recruiting history. So many prospects were rushed to make decisions in June after not being able to visit a campus since March of 2020.

The Huskers added a handful of June commits, including running back Ashton Hayes and wide receiver Grant Page.

They were committed to NU for over six months, and with major offensive staff changes in Lincoln, both sides will go in their own direction. Hayes will sign with Cal, while Page appears to be leaning towards SMU after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2021.