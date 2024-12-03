Reaction: Tony White, Terrance Knighton reportedly departing to FSU

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik give their reaction and breakdown of Nebraska football defensive coordinator Tony White leaving to accept the same position at Florida State, as well as defensive line coach Terrance Knighton reportedly following White to Tallahassee.
