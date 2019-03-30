National reaction to Nebraska hiring Fred Hoiberg
Here is a look at some reaction from across the country to Nebraska hiring Fred Hoiberg as its new men’s basketball head coach on Saturday...
- Think Fred Hoiberg is a home run hire for Nebraska— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 30, 2019
All signs point to St. John's assistant Matt Abdelmassih joining Hoiberg's staff.
- Expecting announcements early next week.https://t.co/r6mwwqD2yh
Yeah, he's gonna get players in Lincoln. With those facilities? They're coming. https://t.co/xAgqNtx9wW— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 30, 2019
So Fred Hoiberg to Nebraska is done, per @JonRothstein. As multiple others are saying, current St. John's assistant Matt Abdelmassih - who helped him build Iowa State into a power - is expected to join him in Lincoln. BIG things could be coming for Huskers basketball— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 30, 2019
Nebraska investing and committing to Fred Hoiberg. I love the hire, a perfect fit for both parties. Any hire is all about the staff that follows. Hoiberg bringing Abdelmassih with him is huge, was with Hoiberg at Iowa State and is an excellent recruiter.— Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) March 30, 2019
Not surprised Fred Hoiberg is taking over Nebraska job instead of joining #Twolves front office. He wanted to keep coaching.— Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) March 30, 2019
Happy to have Fred Hoiberg back in college hoops. That’s a home run hire for Nebraska.— CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) March 30, 2019
No but I will add: Hoiberg is the perfect fit for Nebraska. Can recruit, lure transfers and, yes, the program is in better shape with tremendous facilities and, yes, loyal fans and a homecouet that can rival others in the Big Ten. Will they be regular in top 5? Hard to do in BIG. https://t.co/5k57iT6X8m— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 30, 2019
No denying Nebraska is fully invested in men's hoops. Newer downtown pro-like arena. State-of-the-art practice facility. And now big-time coach making over 3.5 mil per year. Will results follow?— Scott Greene (@TerrapinNation) March 30, 2019
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska coach

It's gonna be a weird deal in Ames, man
It's gonna be a weird deal in Ames, man https://t.co/J9DnVxliCy
Fred Hoiberg also reuniting with Nebraska golf coach Mark Hankins. They were roommates at Iowa State back in the day,— Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) March 30, 2019
Fred Hoiberg is @HuskerHoops' man.— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) March 30, 2019
Shon Morris likes the fit.
"Nebraska's blueprint for success will follow very well with what Fred Hoiberg is able to do." pic.twitter.com/DwUKxw31Jv
Nebraska fits Fred Hoiberg — similar to Iowa State in some ways. Rabid fan base and also ability to take transfers. Also doesnt mind playing second fiddle to football — since doesn’t really yearn for attention.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 30, 2019