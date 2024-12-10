REACTION: Latest reports, analysis on John Butler, Phil Snow, Terry Bradden

Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese break down Tuesday's coaching news that Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule is hiring John Butler as the Huskers' permanent defensive coordinator, Phil Snow as their associate head coach and Terry Bradden as their defensive line coach.

Watch their video reaction and analysis in the video link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska, and follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.