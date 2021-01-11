Re-ranking Big Ten recruiting classes: 2018
The 2020 college football season comes to an end this evening as Ohio State and Alabama square off for the CFP Championship.As we transition into the offseason HuskerOnline.com will be taking a loo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news