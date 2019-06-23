News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 22:08:07 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Morrison gives Huskers official visit high marks

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska was the first Division I school to offer running back Sevion Morrison out of Tulsa (Okla.) Edison so it was only fitting that the Huskers were able to get his first official visit.The 6-fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}