RB Morrison gives Huskers official visit high marks
Nebraska was the first Division I school to offer running back Sevion Morrison out of Tulsa (Okla.) Edison so it was only fitting that the Huskers were able to get his first official visit.The 6-fo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news